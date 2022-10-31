Hyderabad: 3 people die in a road accident at Outer Ring Road

The incident happened when a group of people were returning in the vehicle after visiting Srisailam and were on their way to Medak district, said police.

Posted by Masrath Fatima  |   Updated: 31st October 2022 12:52 pm IST
Accident at ORR and Adilabad

Hyderabad: A Tata Ace tempo rammed into a container truck at Outer Ring Road (ORR) Kondlakaya-Medchal in the early hours on Monday.

The accident killed three people and left seven others injured. Two among the injured people are stated to be in critical condition.

Police reached the spot after receiving information and shifted the injured to the hospital. The dead bodies were moved to Gandhi Hospital for autopsy.

