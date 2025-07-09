A brain in space: Intelligent constellation of swarming satellites

India has embarked on an ambitious project to put in place a constellation of satellites for intelligence gathering.

Kepler Aerospace will develop what it claims as the world’s first autonomous swarming satellite constellation for intelligence gathering. The company based in Bengaluru has secured a $4 million contract from the Ministry of Defence to develop it.

“We’re essentially creating a brain in space,” said Navneet Singh, Kepler Aerospace’s founder and CEO. “Six satellites that think, talk to each other, and act on their own. When they spot something suspicious, they don’t call home for permission – they investigate immediately,” he said in a statement.

The satellites will serve the Defence Space Agency, Headquarters Integrated Defence Staff (HQ – IDS) , and the Ministry of Defence, with the launch planned for 2027. Unlike traditional satellites that require ground control, Kepler’s constellation operates autonomously and in the electromagnetic spectrum i.e. satellites communicate with each other, decide their missions, and respond to threats without waiting for human commands.

Kepler Aerospace has signed iDEX Prime Contract (Innovations for Defence Excellence) on July 4 in New Delhi.

How technology works

Each satellite carries different sensors – some focused on optical imaging, others on radar, electronic signals, or infrared detection. Together, they cover the entire electromagnetic spectrum. The satellites share information constantly, building a complete picture of activities below.

The AI system can identify patterns, track moving targets, and even predict potential threats. If one satellite detects unusual activity, it can direct others to investigate while continuing its own mission. The whole system adapts in real-time without human oversight.

“Traditional satellites are like having security guards who have to radio headquarters every time they see something,” explained Kepler Aerospace’s CTO. “Our satellites are like having a team of detectives who can investigate, coordinate, and respond instantly.”

Revolutionary operations

Kepler’s constellation features cutting-edge autonomous satellites equipped with diverse sensor loads for comprehensive data gathering across multiple domains. The system’s key innovations include:

Man-independent self-tasking capabilities that eliminate human intervention delays

Advanced target recognition powered by artificial intelligence and machine learning algorithms

Complete electromagnetic spectrum coverage through complementary sensor integration

Real-time swarm coordination enabling satellites to communicate and make decisions autonomously

The constellation operates as a unified swarm, coordinating movements, sharing intelligence, and making autonomous decisions in real-time. The satellites will track emerging threats, collect multi-spectrum data, and provide complete electromagnetic coverage without requiring human intervention or experiencing communication delays.

According to the defence ministry, the Kepler constellation will be entirely built and operated in India. Experts have emphasised the need for India to have its indigenous space capabilities to reduce dependence on foreign intelligence systems and protect sensitive information.

Strategic impact, future applications

This iDEX contract serves as a precursor to two major strategic initiatives: Kepler’s commercial Intelligence-as-a-Service constellation and the military’s Advanced Distributed Warfighter Data capability for next-generation defence operations.

The autonomous swarming technology addresses critical gaps in India’s intelligence infrastructure, providing rapid response capabilities essential for modern defence requirements. The system’s ability to operate independently while maintaining constant communication between satellites ensures comprehensive coverage and real-time threat assessment, the company said.

About iDEX and government support

The iDEX programme was launched by the MoD in 2018 to promote indigenous technology in defence and aerospace technology. iDEX provides funding and support to companies, including MSMEs to develop advanced defence solutions, with the goal of reducing imports and building domestic capabilities. It is the executive arm of the Defence Innovation Organisation (DIO).

This contract is one of the largest iDEX awards for space technology and signals the Government’s commitment to developing space defence capabilities.

Kepler Aerospace was founded in 2018, with the mission of developing autonomous space systems for defense and commercial applications. The company has 10 employees and operates development facilities in Bangalore.

The company has earlier contributed to the mega missions like Chandrayaan, Mangalyaan, Gaganyaan, SPADEX & also in launches carried out by the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO). The team combines expertise in satellite engineering, artificial intelligence, and defence systems, with leadership experience from ISRO.

The Defence Space Agency (DSA) is India’s tri-services command responsible for space operations within the Armed Forces. Tasked with integrating space-based ISR and communication assets, DSA plays a central role in the development and deployment of India’s military space doctrine and capabilities. It operates under the HQ – Integrated Defence Staff (HQ – IDS) and is a key enabler of India’s sovereign defence posture in the space domain.