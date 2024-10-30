A cyclone from Hyderabad named Abdul Malik is building up

Hyderabad: In the course of its cricketing history, Hyderabad has produced several noteworthy spin bowlers. They have played for India with distinction and helped the country to chalk up memorable triumphs. But fast bowlers from Hyderabad have been few. Right now there is Mohammed Siraj who is doing a good job with the new ball.

But in the future is there anyone from Hyderabad who can take up the role? The answer to that question is yes, there is a young lad who has great potential and his name is Mohammed Abdul Malik. Currently he plays for the Hyderabad under-19 team and has shown commendable skills in the BCCI’s Vinoo Mankad Trophy matches. How far he will go will depend entirely upon his own determination, hard work and intelligence.

Malik is 12th class student

Malik, who is a 12th class student of Glendale Academy, is an ardent fan of fast bowler Mohammed Siraj and hopes that one day he will be as successful as Siraj. Malik began to undergo professional coaching two years ago and is now being coached by Sudeep Tyagi. His mentor and guide is Adnan Bafana who is confident that Malik will rise to the top. According to Adnan Bafana, the young lad cannot only take wickets but is also a big hitter who can send the ball soaring over the boundary with his perfectly timed shots.

While taking part in the Vinoo Mankad trophy earlier this month, Malik captured 2 wickets for 37 runs against Andhra. His two scalps were those of the opening batsmen Eswar Rithvik (11) and K. Haneesh Veera Reddy (10). Hyderabad won this match by a comfortable margin of 74 runs

In the next match against Himachal Pradesh, Malik captured 5 wickets for 36 runs. The Himachal Pradesh batsmen were all at sea against his swing and seam movement and he dismissed the first four batters very cheaply. At one stage Himachal had lost the first six wickets for only 16 runs and eventually Hyderabad won the match by six wickets.

He is hurricane

He continued his demolition act against Chandigarh. Playing on Chandigarh’s home ground, Abdul Malik was a hurricane that the home team could not deal with. He took 4 for 59 as Hyderabad won by 44 runs.

Hyderabad’s next clash was against Goa and this time Malik snapped up 3 for 45 from 8.3 overs. He helped Hyderabad to win again, this time by 31 runs. In every match it was Malik who created the breakthroughs and sent back the leading batsmen from the rival teams.

Against Nagaland, Malik was in great form. He skittled out 3 batsmen in 4.4 overs at a cost of 20 runs. The Hyderabad bowling was at its destructive best. Besides Malik, Sudheev Neerukonda (3 for 23), V. Yashveer (2 for 13) and K. Kritin Reddy and Sacheit (one wicket each) ensured that Nagaland was all out for a paltry 93 and Hyderabad won by 10 wickets. For Hyderabad Aaron George (51 not out) and Wafi Kachchi (40 not out) batted well.

Losing by one run

However, in the next match against Chhattisgarh, Hyderabad was unlucky to lose by just one run after the VJD method was employed to decide the fate of the match. In this match too, Abdul Malik put up a brave display. He snapped up 4 wickets for 36 runs off 6 overs. The Hyderabad lads put up a gallant effort to chase down the modified total but in the end they fell short by only one run.

So going by the bowling performances, it is clear that a cyclone is building up in Hyderabad in the form of a budding young fast bowler. At this stage no one can predict how much devastation he may cause but provided Malik continues to stay motivated, takes care to remain fit and uses his brains to improve his skills, he may have a big impact in the near future.