A day after firing, CM Eknath Shinde visits Salman Khan’s family

Mumbai: Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde drove down to meet Bollywood actor Salman Khan and his family members late on Monday, sources said.

The CM was accompanied by officials and police officers who went to the Galaxy Apartments in Bandra West, a day after two men fired four rounds outside the actor’s residence.

What transpired at the meeting and who all were present from the Khan family was not immediately known.

The chilling deed was carried out by two motorcycle-borne individuals, who didn’t harm anybody but sought to convey ‘the message’ loud and clear.

Soon after the incident, the Chief Minister had called up Salman Khan and assured security and a thorough probe into the matter.

Later, leaders of the Congress, BJP, Shiv Sena, and other celebs rushed to meet the Khans to expressed solidarity with them.

Meanwhile, the Mumbai Police have set up around 15 probe teams to investigate the case from all angles.

The police have identified the two shooters and the antecedents of the motorcycle with a Raigad number registration.

A private TV channel claimed late on Monday that the shooter duo reportedly lived in a building in Navi Mumbai, but the police have not yet commented it.