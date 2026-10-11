A Khutba with a difference: Save water, respect food, reject plastic

Can water conservation, food wastage and the use of plastic carry bags become the subject of a Friday sermon? At first glance, these may appear to be unusual themes for a religious discourse. Yet, at Masjid-e-Teenposh in Red Hills, these pressing social and environmental concerns formed the centerpiece of the “Juma khutba” delivered by Moulana Obaidur Rahman Athar.

The congregation was in for a surprise when the khateeb chose to move beyond conventional religious topics and address issues that have a direct bearing on everyday life. Known for his keen interest in matters affecting society, Moulana Rahman used the occasion to remind worshippers that religious responsibility extends beyond personal worship to include the protection of natural resources, responsible consumption and concern for the welfare of others.

Drawing upon the teachings of the Quran and Hadith, he highlighted the need to conserve water, avoid wasting food and reduce the use of plastic bags. His message was simple but significant: the blessings bestowed by the Almighty must be valued, used responsibly and preserved for future generations.

Saving every drop of water

Water conservation was one of the principal concerns raised during the sermon the other day. At a time when several parts of the country, including Telangana, is facing water shortage due to deficient rainfall, the indiscriminate use of water has become a matter of serious concern. Despite growing awareness of the importance of conserving this precious resource, wastage continues in homes, public places and religious institutions.

Moulana Rahman particularly drew attention to the excessive use of water during ‘wudu’ (ablution), before prayers. Although ablution is an essential part of Islamic worship, he observed that many people allow water to flow unnecessarily while washing their hands, faces and feet.

Mosques, where hundreds of worshippers perform ablutions five times a day, can play an important role in promoting water conservation. Installing push-type or self-closing taps could help reduce wastage, provided they are convenient for worshippers to use. Such taps automatically stop the flow of water, unlike conventional taps that are sometimes left running.

What is essential is a change in people’s habits and attitudes. Worshippers must recognise that using water carefully is not merely an environmental responsibility but also a religious obligation.

The Prophet Muhammad (pbuh) strongly cautioned against

extravagance in the use of water while performing ablution (wudu), even when water is abundant. When he saw his companion, Hazrat Sa’d, performing ablution, he said, “What is this extravagance?” Sa’d asked, “Can there be extravagance in ablution?” The Prophet replied, “Yes, even if you are on the bank of a flowing river.

Moulana Rahman also advocated the construction of harvesting pits in mosques to help collect ablution water so as to recharge the

groundwater. “Mosque authorities should go in for harvesting pits,” he suggested, encouraging religious institutions to lead by example.

Food is a blessing, not a commodity to be wasted

The sermon also addressed the widespread problem of food wastage, particularly at weddings and other social functions. Lavish celebrations often feature elaborate menus and large quantities of food. While hosts make arrangements to ensure that guests are well catered for, an unfortunate pattern frequently emerges: people fill their plates with more food than they can eat, leaving substantial quantities uneaten.

Such criminal wastefulness is shocking especially when many families struggle to find one square meal a day. Food that is discarded after celebrations could, with proper planning, help feed people in need.

The underlying message was simple: gratitude for food must be reflected in how we consume it and how we respond to the hunger and hardship of others.

Rethinking dependence on plastic

Another issue highlighted by the Moulana was the indiscriminate use of low-grade plastic carry bags, which contribute to environmental pollution. Though inexpensive and convenient, they however, come at a considerable environmental cost.

Concern for the environment should not be divorced from religious practice, but should instead be understood as part of a broader responsibility towards society and the world people inhabit, he remarked.

Many who listened to the Juma khutba agreed that the pulpit should serve as a platform for addressing challenges that extend well beyond the walls of a mosque. Religious teachings can encourage people to translate values such as moderation, gratitude, compassion and responsibility into everyday action. Waste not, want not.