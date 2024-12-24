A look at PV Sindhu and Venkata Sai’s massive net worth

Hyderabad: PV Sindhu, a two-time Olympic medalist and one of India’s most loved badminton players, has started an exciting new phase of her life. The 29-year-old sports star recently married Venkata Datta Sai, a successful IT professional from Hyderabad.

Sindhu’s Inspiring Career

PV Sindhu has achieved incredible success in badminton, making history by winning a silver medal at the Rio 2016 Olympics and a bronze at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics. She also became the first Indian to win gold at the World Badminton Championships.

Beyond sports, Sindhu has built a strong brand presence, endorsing companies like Maybelline and Li Ning. Her net worth is Rs. 59 crore, and her luxurious home in Hyderabad, along with her collection of cars like the BMW X5, reflects her achievements.

Venkata Datta Sai’s Success

Venkata Datta Sai, Sindhu’s husband, is a well-known IT professional. As the Executive Director of Posidex Technologies, he has made significant contributions to the banking industry. With a net worth of Rs. 150 crore, he is also passionate about sports, having previously managed operations for the IPL team Delhi Capitals.

Badminton star PV Sindhu embarked on a new chapter in her life as she tied the knot with Venkata Dutta Sai, the Executive Director of Posidex Technologies, in a beautiful destination wedding in #Rajasthan. #PVSindhu#wedding pic.twitter.com/OalVooYlbd — Madhuri Adnal (@madhuriadnal) December 23, 2024

The couple got married in December 2024 in a grand ceremony in Udaipur. It was a beautiful celebration of their love and success, attended by close family and friends.

A Bright Future Ahead

Sindhu continues to focus on her badminton career, preparing for global tournaments, while Venkata works on advancing technology in his field. Together, they represent a powerful story of hard work, ambition, and love, inspiring many as they build their future together.