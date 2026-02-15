A look at Ramzan and how Muslims observe the holy month across the globe

Cairo: Observant Muslims the world over will soon be united in a ritual of daily fasting from dawn to sunset as the Islamic holy month of Ramzan starts.

For Muslims, it’s a time for increased worship, religious reflection and charity. Socially, it often brings families and friends together in festive gatherings around meals to break their fast.

Ramzan is followed by the Islamic holiday of Eid al-Fitr.

First day of Ramzan expected around February 18-19

Ramzan is the ninth month of the Islamic lunar calendar; the month cycles through the seasons.

Vibrant market decorated with Ramadan symbols in Turkey and Singapore to mark the first day of Ramzan 2026.

The start of the month traditionally depends on the sighting of the crescent moon. This year, the first day of Ramzan is expected to be on or around February 18 or 19.

The actual start date may vary among countries and Muslim communities due to declarations by multiple Islamic authorities around the globe on whether the crescent had been sighted or different methodologies used to determine the beginning of the month.

This year, the start of Ramzan is expected around the same time as Ash Wednesday, a solemn day of fasting and reflection that signals the start of Lent, the most penitential season of the church calendar for Catholics and many other Christians.

Fasting is one of the pillars of Islam

Fasting is one of the Five Pillars of Islam, along with the profession of faith, prayer, almsgiving and pilgrimage.

Muslims see various meanings and lessons in observing the fast.

It’s regarded as an act of worship to attain piety and one of submission to God. The devout see benefits, including practicing self-restraint, cultivating gratitude and empathising with people who are poor and hungry.

Ajwa dates, a Madinah speciality and symbol of its rich culinary heritage. Photo: SPA

The daily fast in Ramzan includes abstaining from all food and drink — not even a sip of water is allowed — from dawn to sunset, before breaking the fast in a meal known as “iftar” in Arabic.

Muslims typically stream into mosques for congregational prayers and dedicate more time to religious contemplation and the reading of the Quran, the Muslim holy book.

Charity is a hallmark of Ramzan. Among other ways of giving, many seek to provide iftar for those in need, distributing Ramzan boxes filled with pantry staples, handing out warm meals alongside such things as dates and juice or helping hold free communal meals.

Muslims eat a predawn meal, called “suhoor,” to hydrate and nurture their bodies ahead of the daily fast.

Exemptions from fasting

There are certain exemptions, such as for those who are unable to because of illness or travel. Those unable to fast due to being temporarily ill or travelling need to make up for the missed days of fasting later.

Cultural and social traditions associated with Ramzan

Muslims are ethnically and racially diverse and not all Ramzan traditions are rooted in religion. Some customs may transcend borders, while others can differ across cultures.

Many social rituals centre on gathering and socialising after the daily fast. Some Muslims decorate their homes, put out Ramzan-themed tableware and centrepieces or throng to markets and Ramzan bazaars.

In Egypt, Ramzan is typically a festive time. Colourful lanterns, in different shapes and sizes, dangle from children’s hands and adorn homes. Ramzan songs may be played to welcome the month.

Ramzan’s soundscape in Egypt has traditionally included the predawn banging on drums by a “mesaharati” who roams neighbourhoods, calling out to the faithful, sometimes by name, to wake them up for the suhoor meal.

New TV shows and communal meals

A lineup of new television series is another social fixture of the month in some countries, and advertisers compete for viewers’ attention.

In various regions, some Muslims worry that the month is getting commercialised, and say an emphasis on decorations, TV shows, outings or lavish iftar banquets can detract from Ramzan’s religious essence.

Others say that a balance can be struck and that, in moderation, such rituals are part of the month’s festive spirit.

In Indonesia, Ramzan rituals vary across regions, reflecting the diversity of cultures. In deeply conservative Aceh province, animals are slaughtered during Meugang festivities, the meat cooked and shared with family, friends, poor people and orphans.

Hundreds of residents in Tangerang, a city outside the capital, Jakarta, flock to the Cisadane River to wash their hair with rice straw shampoo and welcome the fasting month with a symbolic spiritual cleansing.

Across the island of Sumatra, after evening prayers, many boys and girls parade through the streets, carrying torches and playing Islamic songs.

In the United States, where Muslims make up a racially and ethnically diverse minority, gathering at mosques and Islamic centres when possible for iftar meals and prayers provides many Muslim families with a sense of community. Some Muslims also organise or attend interfaith iftar meals.