A look at Salman Khan’s “seeti maar” performance at IIFA 2023

Abu Dhabi: Superstar Salman Khan was one of the performers at IIFA 2023 and he undoubtedly stole the show with his dance.

Videos and pictures from his energetic performance surfaced online. The videos show Bhaijaan exuding his swag while shaking his leg to his hit songs such as ‘Seeti Maar’ from ‘Radhe’ and ‘Aaj Ki Party’ from ‘Bajrangi Bhaijaan’.

He also grooved to ‘Aaja Soniye’ from ‘Mujhse Shaadi Karogi’. Joining him on stage on this track were boys from the Norwegian dance group Quick Style.

Salman’s performance witnessed non-stop cheering from the audience. His sister Arpita Khan and her children also attended the award show and saw Bhaijaan’s whistle-worthy performance.

Meanwhile, speaking of Salman’s work front, he is set to be back with a fresh new season of Bigg Boss OTT. The second season of Bigg Boss OTT will be out on Jio Cinema.

On Friday, the makers unveiled the show’s promo which shows Salman announcing the second season of Bigg Boss OTT.”Main leke aa raha hun Bigg Boss OTT toh dekhta jaye India,” Salman said in the clip. He will also be seen in ‘Tiger 3.

The film is releasing this Diwali and also stars Katrina Kaif and Emraan Hashmi. In Tiger 3, fans will also see Shah Rukh Khan in a special cameo.” The energy on the sets of Tiger 3 will be palpable when these two iconic megastars set foot on the shooting floor. They will be doing some insane action sequences in Tiger 3 and this SRK and Salman set-piece was planned for over six months to make it a massive talking point.

This is Pathaan’s entry in Tiger’s timeline so this sequence will be something to watch out for,” a source had earlier shared.