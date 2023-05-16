A Quranic calligraphy exhibition opened at Salar Jung Museum



Published: 16th May 2023
Ahteram Ali Khan at exhibition

Hyderabad: An exquisite exhibition named, Rabbana Quranic Calligraphy, was inaugurated at Salar Jung Museum on Tuesday afternoon.

Ahteram Ali Khan, a member of the SJM directors, opened the show and praised the rare exhibits. The rare exhibits on the show are the creative work of Shamim Qureshi who is from Mumbai.

A Nagender Reddy, Director of the SJM, was present at the opening ceremony. He took Ahteram Ali Khan around explaining the background of the exhibits. The artist accompanied them and gave some fundamental information about the exhibits.


