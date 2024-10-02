A. R. Rahman joins the team of Pratik Gandhi-starrer historical series ‘Gandhi’

Mumbai: Oscar and Grammy-winning composer A. R. Rahman has joined the team of the upcoming series ‘Gandhi’ directed by acclaimed filmmaker Hansal Mehta.

The announcement was made by the makers of the show on the occasion of Gandhi Jayanti on Wednesday. Rahman, who is one of the biggest musical forces in the world, is set to lend his brilliance to this saga of Indian Independence, elevating the series to new artistic heights.

Talking about the show, A.R. Rahman said in a statement, “Watching Gandhiji’s younger life is a revelation, his experiments with truth, life, and so many other things show the evolution of his character. I am deeply honoured to be scoring the music for this story, in collaboration with Applause Entertainment and under the articulate direction of Hansal Mehta”.

The series, directed by Hansal Mehta, stars Pratik Gandhi in the titular role. It is based on Ramachandra Guha’s definitive writings, and promises to weave together history, emotion, and sound in ways never before experienced on screen.

Hansal Mehta said, “‘Gandhi’ is a deeply human retelling of M K Gandhi’s life story, a story that continues to inspire generations. Having A.R. Rahman joining us on this journey is truly a dream come true. His music has the unique ability to elevate storytelling and for a project of this scale and significance, we couldn’t think of anyone better to bring the emotional and spiritual nuances of Gandhi’s life to the forefront”.

Sameer Nair, Managing Director of Applause Entertainment, said, “‘Gandhi’ is not just a series, it’s a global narrative on the triumph of the human spirit. A.R. Rahman’s music will infuse a soul-stirring dimension to this iconic story to resonate with audiences around the world. With Rahman’s score, I believe we are crafting something truly special – a series that both entertains and inspires”.

The series is produced by Applause Entertainment.