A role opposite Mohanlal in 5 min, Malavika recalls Hridayapoorvam

Hyderabad: A year ago, Malavika Mohanan won hearts with her performance in Hridayapoorvam, marking a memorable collaboration with Malayalam cinema legend Mohanlal and filmmaker Sathyan Anthikad. As the film completes one year, Malavika’s candid recollections offer a glimpse into what made the experience particularly surreal for her.

Talking about sharing screen space with Mohanlal, Malavika revealed how her upbringing made the experience even more special. “Though I have worked in popular films with big actors before, the difference is that I am a girl who has grown up in a different place. I grew up consuming Hindi films because I was in Mumbai. I watched Malayalam films because of my parents [who are Malayalis]. I did not grow up watching Telugu or Tamil films. So, even though [in these languages] you know how big these actors might be, it is not like Mohanlal, whose films you have watched growing up. That Mohanlal was in front of me, making me feel surreal!”

Her words reflect the unique connection she shared with Mohanlal and Malayalam cinema. Having grown up in Mumbai while being exposed to Malayalam films through her Malayali parents, seeing an actor she had watched on screen since childhood right in front of her made the experience deeply personal and surreal.

Malavika also recalled how unexpectedly she landed the role in Hridayapoorvam. “That is when he told me it was for a film his father was making. Everything happened very quickly. Akhil told me that his father would call me, and within five minutes, I got the call.” At the time, Malavika was filming in Hyderabad and initially assumed the call from Akhil Sathyan was regarding a film he might be directing. Little did she know that the conversation would lead to her joining Sathyan Anthikad’s film alongside Mohanlal.

As Hridayapoorvam completes one year, Malavika Mohanan’s memories of the film continue to underline how special the experience was, both professionally and personally. With more exciting projects ahead, she will next be seen in Sardar 2 and Pocket Novel.