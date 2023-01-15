‘A Telugu film from south of India’: Rajamouli educates US journos about ‘RRR’

Rajamouli was speaking to a group of journalists, following the screening of his film at the Directors Guild of America.

Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service|   Posted by Minhaj Adnan  |   Published: 15th January 2023 3:12 pm IST
Watch: Historic moment when RRR's 'Naatu Naatu' declared winner at Golden Globe 2023
RRR team at Golden Globe 2023. Photo: (Twitter)

Mumbai: S.S. Rajamouli, who is basking in the attention that his magnum opus ‘RRR’ is getting after the Golden Globe win of ‘Naatu Naatu’, has set the record straight for American journalists. He has made it clear to them that the film is not a Bollywood movie, but “a Telugu film that comes from the south of India”.

The director said: “RRR is not a Bollywood film, it is a Telugu film from the south of India where I come from, but I use the song to move the story forward rather than stopping the film and giving you a piece of music and dance. I just use those elements to move the story forward.”

He added: “At the end of the film, if you say I didn’t feel it like for three hours, then I know I am a successful filmmaker.”

Rajamouli’s magnum opus is all over the news as the song ‘Naatu Naatu’ from ‘RRR’ won the Golden Globe Award in the Best Original Song category. The song defeated the likes of Rihanna’s ‘Lift Me Up’ from ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ and Taylor Swift’s ‘Carolina’ from ‘Where the Crawdads Sing’.

