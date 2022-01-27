A tour inside Disha Patani’s modern, quirky home: Photos & price

Mumbai: Disha Patani is one of the well-established actresses in the film industry now. In her short career span, the actress has garnered a huge fanbase across the country thanks to her beautiful persona and great screen presence. Disha started her journey in the world of cinema with Telugu movie Loafer which was released in 2015. And since, there is no looking back for her.

She made her Bollywood debut with a 2016 biopic called MS Dhoni: The Untold Story. Post this, Disha has been a part of many commercially successful films including ‘Bharat’, ‘Baaghi 3’, ‘Radhe’ and ‘Malang’.

Disha enjoys a whopping fan-following on her social media platforms, with a noteworthy 48.2 million on Instagram! The actress keeps treating her fans and followers with glimpses of her daily life — whether it be spending time with her pets, working out or taking mini-vacations. Her social media posts often leave her fans in awe.

Inside Disha Patani’s Mumbai residence

She also keeps sharing a sneak-peek of her beautiful home, ‘Little Hut’ that she gifted herself in 2017. Her cosy yet luxurious home is reportedly worth Rs 5 crores.

In this write-up, Siasat.com takes you on a virtual tour of Disha Patani’s abode that has peaceful white interiors and quirky decor elements. Her lavish home also has a spacious balcony with plants all around which offers a breathtaking view of the sea. Without further ado, let’s have a look at a few photos of the star’s apartment which truly reflects on her personality.

On the professional front, Disha Patani was last seen in Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai alongside Salman Khan. She has numerous projects in her kitty. The actress will next be seen in Mohit Suri’s Ek Villain 2 which also features Tara Sutaria, Arjun Kapoor and John Abraham in lead roles.

Disha recently wrapped up the shooting of Yodha, in which she is paired opposite Sidharth Malhotra.