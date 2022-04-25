A tour inside Mahira Khan’s Eid closet [Video]

As the holy month of Ramzan is approaching its end, people have begun the preparation for Eid-al-Fitr which is expected to take place on May 3 in India. If you are looking for outfit inspirations for the occasion, then don’t miss this video that will take you inside Pakistan star Mahira Khan’s beautiful eid closet.

The Humsafar actress gave her her fans a virtual tour of her closet and showed pretty dresses and jewellery that she owns. From beautiful kurtas to Pakistani ghararas, Mahira shows how to restyle your clothes in a perfect way.

Mahira Khan further shared, “I like to dress up but not that much. I like to dress up on Eid it’s my favourite thing to do. In childhood, my said used to make a box of bangles, teeka and jewellery along with my dress on Eid day and I would wait for it.”

Watch the video below.

Here are some of the most beautiful outfits that Mahira have worn giving major inspirations on what to wear for Eid this year.

Mahira Khan rose fame in India with Bollywood‘s superhit film Raees alongside Shah Rukh Khan which was released in 2017. She wooed audiences with her amazing performance in the movie which was appreciated by all.