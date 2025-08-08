If the idea of waking up to mist-covered hills, the smell of wet earth, and the sound of birds instead of traffic appeals to you, Matheran should be your next escape. With another long weekend coming up, Siasat.com brings a monsoon travel recommendation for Hyderabadis to find the perfect excuse to swap noise of the city for the cool green slopes of the Sahyadri Hills.

About Matheran Hills

Perched at about 800 metres above sea level in Mahashtra, Matheran is India’s smallest hill station, spread over just 7 square kilometres. But what it lacks in size, it makes up for in beauty and tranquillity. It is also Asia’s only automobile-free hill station with no cars, no bikes, just walking paths, horses, and hand-pulled rickshaws. The slower pace is part of its magic.

Getting There from Hyderabad

Take a flight or overnight train to Mumbai or Pune. From Mumbai (about 100 km), head to Neral station, the gateway to Matheran. From Pune (120 km), road travel is quickest.

From Neral, either ride the heritage toy train, built in 1907, which winds through 21 km of forested slopes Rs.300 for adults and Rs.180 for kids, or take a shared taxi to Dasturi Naka (Rs.70–Rs.100) and walk or ride a horse into town. The toy train is slow but scenic, offering glimpses of valleys and waterfalls.

Stay Options

Accommodation ranges from budget lodges (Rs.1,000–Rs.1,500) to heritage resorts (Rs.3,500–Rs.6,000) with colonial-style verandas and forest views and cosy homestays near the market.

Places to Explore

Matheran boasts over 30 viewpoints.

Panorama Point : Offers 360° views and stunning sunrises

Echo Point : Returns your voice across the hills

Louisa Point : Frames Prabal Fort and deep valleys.

Charlotte Lake : Next to the quaint Pisharnath Mahadev Temple, is perfect for a peaceful stroll.

One Tree Hill, Porcupine Point, Monkey Point, and King George Point each reveal a different side of the landscape.

In monsoon, red-mud paths glisten, wildflowers bloom, and waterfalls appear around bends, turning every walk into a discovery.

Food and Flavours

The market is lined with stalls serving vada pav, missal pav, poha, steaming chai,Hot corn cob and Matheran’s famous chocolate fudge. Freshly made chikki is a popular sweet to carry home.

Best Time to Visit Matheran hills

While October–May is pleasant, the monsoon months bring cooler air, lush greenery, and mist curling around the viewpoints. With the upcoming long weekends, this is the season to see Matheran at its most beautiful.

Packing Tips and Precautions

Comfortable walking shoes for uneven trails.

Rain gear : umbrella or poncho for sudden showers.

Light woollens : evenings can get cool.

Torch for night walks or power cuts.

Cash : ATMs are limited.

Avoid heavy luggage : you will need to carry it or hire a porter.

Stick to marked trails during rains to avoid slips.

In Matheran, time slows, the air feels fresher, and the only deadlines are sunsets. It’s a getaway you won’t just visit, you will remember.