As the monsoon rolls into Hyderabad with its rhythmic pitter-patter and cooling breezes, it brings with it the perfect excuse to pack your bags and escape the city. But where to? Just a few hours away, Maharashtra turns into a lush, rain-drenched dreamland a whole new world for Hyderabadi wanderers.

From foggy hill stations and cascading waterfalls to quiet forests and thrilling treks, Maharashtra’s monsoon destinations offer something for every kind of traveller. So whether you’re looking for adventure, peace, or simply a scenic change, here’s your ultimate guide to the best monsoon getaways just a road trip or train ride away.

Best places to visit in Maharashtra during Monsoon

1. Lonavala & Khandala: Twin Jewels of the Sahyadris

Image source: Facebook

Why go? These iconic hill stations bloom in the monsoon, with roaring waterfalls, emerald-green valleys, and the ever-popular Bushy Dam.

Don’t miss: Kune Falls, vada pav by the roadside, and sweet chikki for that nostalgic touch.

Hyderabad to here: A short flight or comfortable train ride to Mumbai or Pune, followed by a scenic two-hour drive.

2. Matheran: Misty and Car-Free

Image Source: Google

Why go? India’s only automobile-free hill station feels like a walk through a forgotten, foggy fairytale.

Don’t miss: Horseback rides from Dasturi Point, red mud trails, Echo Point.

Hyderabad to here: Reach Mumbai or Pune, then a two to three-hour drive to Dasturi Point, where your peaceful journey on foot or horseback begins.

3. Mahabaleshwar & Panchgani: The Strawberry Kingdom in the Clouds

Image source: Facebook

Why go? Cool weather, rolling fog, and views from Arthur’s Seat that feel like the edge of the world.

Don’t miss: Fresh berries, mist-covered valleys, and serene drives.

Hyderabad to here: Well-connected by bus or private vehicle from Mumbai or Pune, offering a picturesque journey.

4. Bhandardara: Quiet by the Lake

Image Source: X

Why go? A lesser-known, offbeat escape for those who love solitude and natural beauty.

Don’t miss: Umbrella and Randha Falls, Arthur Lake, and treks to Mount Kalsubai.

Hyderabad to here: A slightly longer but rewarding drive from Mumbai, offering stunning vistas along the way.

5. Igatpuri: Cloud-Covered Adventure

Why go? For treks, peace, and dramatic scenery straight from a dream sequence.

Don’t miss: Vipassana Centre, camel valley waterfalls, monsoon trekking trails.

Hyderabad to here: A comfortable two to three-hour drive from Mumbai or Nashik.

6. Malshej Ghat: Symphony of Waterfalls

Image source: Facebook

Why go? One of the most scenic monsoon drives in Maharashtra, with hundreds of waterfalls tumbling down cliff faces.

Don’t miss: Flamingo sightings, misty vistas, and a soul-refreshing drive.

Hyderabad to here: Easily accessible by road, roughly 127 km from Mumbai.

Travel Tips for Hyderabadis:

Getting there: Flights and trains connect Hyderabad to Mumbai/Pune. From there, drive to the hill stations.

Book Ahead: Monsoon is peak season. Secure your accommodations well in advance to avoid last-minute hassles.

Pack Smart: Raincoats, umbrellas, waterproof bags, and sturdy, comfortable footwear are non-negotiable. A light sweater might be useful for chilly evenings.

Road Awareness: Heavy rains can sometimes affect road conditions, especially in the ghats. Check local advisories before you set off.

Savour the Experience: Embrace the mist, the cool air, and the vibrant greenery. Don’t forget to indulge in local monsoon delicacies like piping hot pakoras and freshly roasted corn.

Safety First: Be extra cautious near waterfalls and slippery areas. Prioritize safety and enjoy the natural splendor responsibly.