A17 chip for iPhone 15 may focus on battery life over power

San Francisco: The A17 chip, which is expected to be used in the iPhone 15, may potentially focus more on battery-life improvements than processing power, media reports said.

When discussing the 3nm process that will be used for the iPhone 15, Apple chipmaker TSMC (Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company) put more emphasis on power efficiency than performance, reports 9to5Google.

TSMC has been leading the chipmaking industry in using ever smaller processes.

Also Read TSMC 3nm chip to make iPhone 15 more power efficient

Next year’s iPhone 15, as well as Macs powered by a new M2 Pro chip, are expected to use the company’s new 3nm process, according to the report.

Also Read Apple Watch ECG sensor can predict stress level accurately: Study

Meanwhile, six months after Samsung achieved 3nm production, the TSMC announced mass production of its 3nm chips, which will outperform the 5nm chips found in the latest Pro iPhone models.

The company says it estimates that 3nm technology will create end products with a market value of $1.5 trillion within five years of volume production.

The chip-maker is also building a 3nm capacity at its site in the state of Arizona in the US, in addition to expanding the 3nm capacity in Taiwan.

Moreover, iPhone 15 series will include four models, with bigger feature differences than the iPhone 14 and all the models will feature USB-C charging ports, reveals a report.