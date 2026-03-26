Aamir Khan comments on Dhurandhar 1 and 2: Here’s what he said

Mumbai: Well, it is Dhurandhar everywhere. Just weeks after the first installment crossed a massive Rs 1300 crore at the box office, director Aditya Dhar and Ranveer Singh returned with Dhurandhar 2, which is now creating a storm of its own. The sequel has reportedly crossed Rs 1000 crore within just one week, receiving immense love from both fans and celebrities.

Now, Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan has reacted to the film’s success, and his statement is going viral. The actor was recently seen attending the International Film Festival of Delhi (IFFD) 2026, where he was asked about the blockbuster franchise.

Aamir Khan reacts to Dhurandhar 2 success

Responding to the buzz, Aamir said that he has only been hearing positive things about the film but has not yet watched it. In a video circulating on social media, he said, “I believe it’s doing really well. I have not seen the film yet, but I hear only praises. Dhurandhar 1 and now Dhurandhar 2 both films have done exceptionally well. My very best wishes to the team.”

After Vicky – Aamir Khan praises Dhurandhar Box office Run – https://t.co/iKPqhR5yDW — Pan India Review (@PanIndiaReview) March 26, 2026

Dhurandhar 2 features a strong ensemble cast including Arjun Rampal, Rakesh Bedi, Sanjay Dutt, R. Madhavan, Sara Arjun, Danish Pandor, Gaurav Gera, and Danish Iqbal, with a special cameo by Yami Gautam.

Much like its predecessor, which shattered box office records in 2025, the sequel is also witnessing a phenomenal run in theatres. With such an overwhelming response, Dhurandhar continues to dominate the box office and remains one of the biggest cinematic successes in recent times.