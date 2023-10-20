Aamir Khan, Fatima Sana Shaikh’s dating rumours back on internet

Mumbai: Popular Bollywood actor Aamir Khan is not only making headlines because of the big projects and blockbuster movies but also for his personal life. The actor married twice and is still single! Mr. Perfectionist of Bollywood, who is gearing up for his next project after taking hiatus from acting, has been in news because of his alleged relationship with Fatima Sana Shaikh.

Aamir Khan and Fatima Sana Shaikh appeared together in Dangal and since then the duo have been spotted together various times. Earlier, it was also reported that Kiran Rao and Aamir Khan parted ways because of Fatima Sana Shaikh.

Fatima Sana Shaikh and Aamir Khan (Instagram)

And now, Fatima and Aamir’s relationship rumours have crawled back on internet again after reports of latter bringing the actress onboard for his next went viral. Latest buzz has it that Fatima Sana Shaikh will play a lead role in Aamir’s upcoming movie. The film will be directed by Advait Chandan, who is best known for Secret Superstar.

According to reports, the yet-to-be-titled film will be a lighthearted comedy drama and Advait is currently refining the script. The filming is likely to begin in the first half of 2024.

If Fatima Sana Shaikh is offered the role in Aamir Khan’s next production, then it is evident that rumours of their relationship will resurface again. The rumoured couple was earlier seen playing pickleball together. A video of them went viral and it only intensified the speculations.

Fatima Sana Shaikh (Instagram)

Fatima shares a close bond with Aamir Khan’s family. She was also spotted at Ira Khan’s engagement ceremony last year. Fatima had earlier opened up about her link-up rumours with Aamir in an interview with Bollywood Hungama saying, “I do not feel the need to explain because I feel no matter what you do, people will talk about you… If someone accuses you of something, the first instinct is to come out and tell, ‘Listen, why do you think it is like this?’ If you are an aggressive person, you will attack. If you are a submissive person, even then you will talk about it.”