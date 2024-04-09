Aamir Khan joining the Rajamouli’s SSMB29? rumors heat up

Hyderabad: There is a lot of excitement in the Tollywood industry as pre-production for SS Rajamouli’s next film with superstar Mahesh Babu picks up pace. Although details about the project have been kept under wraps, there are new reports out that indicate one big Bollywood name could be about to come on board and join them all for this movie!

Aamir Khan: The Unexpected Choice

Rajamouli is known for being an incredible storyteller, and his movies frequently go beyond just language. Now there’s a lot of hype in the Bollywood media because the popular director has approached Aamir Khan to play an important part in his new action movie #SSMB29. If this collaboration materializes, it will mark a significant moment in Indian cinema.

A Familiar Rumor Resurfaces

The rumor mill has been churning for a while now. Speculation about Aamir Khan playing a villain in Rajamouli’s film surfaced long ago. However, the recent secret meeting between Rajamouli and Aamir in Mumbai has reignited the buzz. Fans are eagerly awaiting official confirmation, hoping that Aamir agrees to take on this challenging role.

After the disappointing reaction to Lal Singh Chadha, Aamir Khan has been carefully selecting his upcoming projects. Teaming up with Rajamouli could change the course of his career – and if it does happen, the resulting film will bring together two industry greats and is sure to whip up a storm of expectation.

SSMB 29 is already creating a lot of excitement and there are reports that it could be India’s version of Indiana Jones. The film is expected to raise the bar higher than ever before in terms of industry standards – with a budget of over Rs 1000 crores. This makes it the most expensive movie ever produced in Indian cinema. There are also rumors that Indonesian actress Chelsea Elizabeth may appear opposite Mahesh Babu.

KL Narayana is helming the production, while MM Keeravani has been roped in as the music director. Anticipation is mounting as fans eagerly await further updates on this ambitious project, which is slated for an international release.