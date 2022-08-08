Aamir Khan on making Mahabharat, “I am afraid”

Mumbai: Bollywood actor Aamir Khan is going all out with the promotions of his upcoming film ‘Laal Singh Chaddha’ and rightly so, as he will be making his comeback on the silver screen after 4 long years. During one promotional event, Aamir Khan was questioned about his lifelong dream to adapt the Hindu epic ‘Mahabharat’ into a film.

For the unversed, nearly a decade ago Aamir Khan had expressed his wish to make a film on the Mahabharat. Speaking to PTI he had said, “It is a desire. The project is huge. It is a dream project for me. But if I decide today that I am making it, I will have to give 20 years to it. This is why I am scared, if I say yes and decide to make it, five years will go only in research and then to execute it…. the material is very exciting for me.”

However, Aamir now opened up on being ‘afraid’ to bring it out in the fore. “When you’re making Mahabharat, you’re not making a film, you’re doing a yagna. It’s not a film, it’s much deeper than that. So I’m not ready for that. I’m afraid to bring it out in the fore. Mahabharat will never let you down, you might let it down,” he said, as per a report in Indian Express.

Well, whenever it happens, it is going to be a blockbuster film, for sure. During his appearance on Koffee With Karan, Aamir Khan had revealed that it took him 14 years to complete Laal Singh Chaddha, thus showing the kind of dedication he puts into every project.

Meanwhile, Aamir’s Laal Singh Chaddha releases in theatres on August 11 and has Kareena Kapoor Khan, Naga Chaitanya, and Mona Singh in pivotal roles.