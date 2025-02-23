Aamir Khan opens up about depression after Laal Singh Chaddha flop

Mumbai: Aamir Khan, one of Bollywood’s biggest superstars and a key pillar of the Indian film industry, is known for delivering blockbuster hits and memorable performances. Over the years, he has given the audience iconic films like 3 Idiots, Dangal, and PK. However, even a star of his level faces tough times when things don’t go as planned.

At the ABP Network’s Ideas of India 2025 event, Aamir shared how much it hurts when his films fail. “When my films don’t work, I feel sad. I go into depression for two to three weeks,” he admitted. His recent movie, Laal Singh Chaddha, a remake of Forrest Gump, didn’t meet expectations and earned only Rs. 60 crore at the Indian box office.

#ABPIdeasOfIndia | "Had I known that my family would care about me so much after Laal Singh Chaddha was a flop, I would have given more flops earlier," Aamir Khan shares on stage at #IdeasOfIndia2025, with a touch of humour.





Family’s Support During Tough Times

The failure of Laal Singh Chaddha affected not only Aamir but also his family. His ex-wife, Kiran Rao, shared that it was a difficult period for everyone close to him. The family stayed by his side, supporting him through his struggles. Kiran also suggested that releasing the film soon after COVID-19 might have been a reason for its poor performance.

Turning Failures into Lessons

Aamir sees every failure as a learning opportunity. “After feeling sad, I sit with my team to analyze what went wrong,” he said. His family’s love and support help him stay strong and move forward.

What’s Next for Aamir Khan?

Despite setbacks, Aamir remains determined. His next project, Sitaare Zameen Par, a sequel to his hit Taare Zameen Par, is already in the works. Aamir’s journey proves that even the biggest stars learn and grow from their failures.