Aamir Khan quits film industry? Here’s what he said

And now, Aamir Khan’s latest statement has left his fans shocked. During his appearance at the ABP Ideas of India event in Mumbai, on Saturday, he spoke about his struggle during pandemic and also revealed that he had not been able to give time to his loved ones, because he would be so engrossed in the films. In fact, he even wanted to quit acting, but his ex-wife Kiran Rao, and his children stopped him from doing so.

The 3 Idiots actor added that he didn’t announce his retirement as he thought people might call it a ‘marketing tool’ ahead of Laal Singh Chaddha’s release. Aamir also said that it was his ex-wife, film producer Kiran Rao, cried and explained to him that his decision was not right.

“My kids and Kiran ji explained to me I am doing the wrong thing. Kiran got rather emotional and said films reside inside me. So, a lot happened in two years, I quit the industry and came back,” he said. Khan also added that the last two years were indeed difficult for him.

On the professional front, Aamir Khan is currently awaiting the release of his upcoming film Laal Singh Chaddha. Directed by Advait Chandan, the movie stars Kareena Kapoor Khan in the female lead and is scheduled to release in theatres on August 11.