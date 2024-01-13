Aamir’s daughter Ira Khan’s lavish reception in Mumbai today, see guest list

Mumbai: The internet is buzzing with the news of Ira Khan’s wedding with her long-time partner Nupur Shikhare, a celebrity fitness trainer. The couple, who have been dating for over two years, tied the knot in a series of ceremonies that spanned across three cities and two religions.

Ira, who is the daughter of Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan and film producer Reena Dutta, registered her marriage with Nupur on January 3, 2024, at a five-star hotel in Mumbai. They had a Christian wedding on January 10, where Ira looked stunning in a white gown and Nupur donned a black suit.

The celebrations took at Taj Lake Palace on January 10, 2024. The three-day long festivities included a welcome dinner, a mehendi ceremony, a pajama party, and a sangeet ceremony, where the bride and groom danced to Bollywood songs with their families and friends.

After Udaipur, the newlyweds hosted a grand reception in Delhi on January 12, 2024, where they invited their close relatives and some political figures, as per reports.

Ira Khan and Nupur Shikhare Mumbai Reception

And today, January 13, 2024, the couple is all set to throw a huge reception in Mumbai, where they will welcome their guests from the film industry and other fields.

Check out the guest list below.

Shah Rukh Khan

Salman Khan

Amitabh Bachchan

Deepika Padukone

Ranveer Singh

Mukesh and Nita Ambani

Hrithik Roshan

Karan Johar

Katrina Kaif

Vicky Kaushal

Kajol

Juhi Chawla

Rani Mukerjee

Madhuri Dixit & more

The reception will take place at the NMACC.

Ira and Nupur have been sharing glimpses of their wedding journey on their social media accounts, where they have received a lot of love and blessings from their fans and followers. Ira, who is a mental health advocate and the founder of an NGO, has also thanked everyone who supported her and Nupur throughout their relationship.



We wish the happy couple a lifetime of joy and happiness!