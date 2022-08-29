AAP accuses Delhi L-G Saxena of money laundering during demonetisation

New Delhi: Amid the ongoing face-off between the Centre and the Arvind Kejriwal-led Delhi government, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Monday accused Delhi Lt. Governor V.K. Saxena of indulging in corrupt practices during demonetisation.

The party has demanded removal of the L-G for “indulging in money laundering during demonetisation besides gross misuse of power as the Chairman of the Khadi Gramodyog”.

AAP senior leader and MLA Atishi alleged: “When the people of the entire country was standing in queues during demonetisation, Delhi L-G Saxena was busy converting his black money into white. Erstwhile Khadi Gramodyog Chairman Saxena pressurised the cashiers of Khadi stores all over the country to get his old unaccounted currency exchanged for new ones.”

During a media briefing on Monday, she alleged that two Khadi Village Industries cashiers testified against Saxena.

“Why wasn’t an investigation ordered against him? AAP demands the Central government and the CBI to get a thorough investigation done in V.K. Saxena’s Rs 1,400 crore scam case. This is a clear case of money laundering, ED must take up a probe and raid his offices and residences,” she said.

“How can a man who has scammed this nation of Rs 1,400 crore during a tough time like demonetisation be allowed to occupy the prestigious post of the Delhi L-G? Saxena should be sacked from his post till the CBI-ED investigate the matter,” she added.

She further said that on Monday, AAP legislator from Rajinder Nagar, Durgesh Pathak presented shocking facts in the Assembly.

“Two of the cashiers of KVIC Sanjeev Kumar and Pradeep Yadav have given a statement to various inquiry committees. It is not possible for the cashiers to convert black money into white because they hold very small posts. It is also not easy for the cashiers to give statements. But they have given written statements that they were pressurised by then Chairman Vinai Kumar Saxena to exchange the old currency notes, which was basically black money, with new ones,” Atishi told the media.