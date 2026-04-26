AAP activists detained during Mumbai protest against Raghav Chadha

The AAP suffered a jolt on Friday when seven of its Rajya Sabha members, including Chadha, Ashok Mittal and Sandeep Pathak, quit the party, with Chadha saying all of them have merged with the BJP.

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Veena Nair  |   Published: 26th April 2026 6:49 pm IST
Protesters holding signs in Hindi during Mumbai protest against Raghav Chadha, demonstrating political ac.
Mumbai AAP workers protest against Raghav Chadha

Mumbai: Police on Sunday detained some Aam Aadmi Party activists in Mumbai after they staged a demonstration against Rajya Sabha member Raghav Chadha, who has crossed over to the BJP, in Khar area.

Aam Aadmi Party’s Mumbai unit president Preeti Sharma Menon claimed the police prevented AAP workers from protesting peacefully against “traitor” Chadha and detained local leader Ruben Mascharanhas.

A Khar Police official confirmed that Mascharanhas and some other activists have been taken to the police station, without elaborating.

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“⁦@CPMumbaiPolice⁩ @mumbaipolice has no other work but to guard Raghav Chadha’s Mumbai residence. @aapmumbai volunteers were prevented from protesting peacefully against the GADDAR. Ruben has been detained at the Khar Police Station. But BJP is allowed to block roads at their whim,” Menon stated.

The AAP’s Mumbai unit had planned a protest in the Khar area against Chadha and six other Rajya Sabha MPs of the party who recently joined the BJP.

“Without any detention order or any written communication, I have been taken to the Khar Police Station. Why is @MumbaiPolice so scared of @AAPMumbai’s peaceful protest against ‘Gaddar’ Raghav Chaddha and Sandeep Pathak? We are @ArvindKejriwal’s soldiers, we are not going to be cowed down,” Mascharanhas said in another post.

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The AAP suffered a jolt on Friday when seven of its Rajya Sabha members, including Chadha, Ashok Mittal and Sandeep Pathak, quit the party, with Chadha saying all of them have merged with the BJP, asserting that the Arvind Kejriwal-led party had strayed from its principles, values and core morals.

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Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Veena Nair  |   Published: 26th April 2026 6:49 pm IST

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