AAP claims fee hike by private schools, charges BJP govt of inaction

New Delhi: Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) sought to corner the BJP on Friday, claiming private schools have hiked fees and the Rekha Gupta-led government is doing nothing about it.

After power cuts, the fee hike shows how the BJP treats the middle class, Delhi AAP president Saurabh Bharadwaj said in a press conference.

“Some schools have increased fees up to 20 per cent, some 40 per cent, some 65 per cent and some even up to 82 per cent. The BJP government is, however, not taking any action even as parents of the children are protesting outside the schools,” Bharadwaj charged.

“The BJP used to accuse the previous AAP government in Delhi of doing nothing for the middle class, and this is how they themselves are treating (middle class) after coming to power.”

No immediate reaction was available from the BJP over the AAP leader’s claims.

Bharadwaj also charged that some students whose parents have been unable to pay the increased fee were facing harassment as they are being made to sit in libraries instead of classes.