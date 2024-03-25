AAP launches social media campaign for ‘saving’ Constitution, democracy

"Kejriwal is the only leader in the country who can challenge Prime Minister Narendra Modi so he was arrested by the ED without any evidence," the party said.

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Updated: 25th March 2024 4:41 pm IST
AAP launches social media campaign for 'saving' Constitution, democracy (pti)
Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal

New Delhi: The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Monday launched a social media campaign asking people to support it for saving the constitution and democracy in the country.

Delhi minister and senior AAP leader Atishi addressed a press conference here to launch the social media “DP (display picture) campaign”, urging people to join in.

Also Read
Kejriwal arrest: AAP storms social media with ‘IndiaWithKejriwal’ hashtag

She said that all AAP leaders and volunteers will change their profile picture on X, Facebook, WhatsApp and other social media accounts with the new one showing Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal behind bars captioned “Modi Ka Sabse Bada Dar Kejriwal”.

MS Education Academy

“Kejriwal is the only leader in the country who can challenge Prime Minister Narendra Modi so he was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate without any evidence just after the announcement of Lok Sabha polls,” Atishi said.

She claimed the ED could not produce even “one Paisa” of evidence despite its two-year-long probe into the alleged excise scam .

She alleged that the BJP and Modi want to crush Kejriwal and added that the AAP was waging a battle against “dictatorship” in the country.

She urged people to join the social media DP campaign of the party saying saving the democracy and the Constitution was not just Kejriwal’s fight.

Kejriwal was arrested by the ED in connection with the money laundering case linked to now scrapped excise policy of his government on Thursday last week. He is in the custody of the agency till March 28.

Tags
Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Updated: 25th March 2024 4:41 pm IST

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest India updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button