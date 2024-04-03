AAP leaders to go on fast against Kejriwal’s arrest

Kejriwal was arrested last month by the ED in an excise policy-linked money laundering case.

Environment Minister Gopal Rai (Photo/ANI)

New Delhi: The Aam Aadmi Party leaders will sit on a fasting dharna at Jantar Mantar on April 7 in protest against the arrest of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, party leader Gopal Rai said on Wednesday.

Addressing a press conference, Rai, who is also a cabinet minister in the Kejriwal government, gave a call for a nationwide fast against the arrest of the party national convener.

“If you are against the arrest of Delhi Chief Minister, you can fast against it on April 7. You can hold the collective fast anywhere — at home, in your city, anywhere,” he said.

Rai said that the top leadership of the party was arrested with an “aim to finish AAP.”

“On April 7, Delhi government ministers, AAP MPs, MLAs, councillors and office-bearers will hold a fast at Jantar Mantar. This will be an open event and student organisations, farmer bodies, traders can come and participate in it,” he said.

Kejriwal was arrested last month by the Enforcement Directorate in an excise policy-linked money laundering case. He has been sent to judicial custody till April 15.

