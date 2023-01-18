AAP MLAs creating drama in Assembly to avoid discussing people’s issues: Delhi BJP

New Delhi: Delhi BJP’s working president Virendra Sachdeva on Wednesday termed AAP MLA Mohinder Goyal waving currency notes during the Assembly session as ‘drama’, adding that all MLAs of Goyal’s party, including Arvind Kejriwal, are running away from discussing the issues and problems being faced by the people of the national capital.

Goyal, the AAP MLA from Rithala, showed wads of currency notes in the Assembly on Wednesday alleging corruption at a city government hospital. The MLA alleged corruption in the recruitment of nursing staff at the Baba Saheb Ambedkar Hospital in Rohini, claiming that contractors tried to bribe him.

Sachdeva said that the hospital mentioned by Goyal is run by the Delhi government, and if the service provider there is making irregularities in making appointments, it puts the entire health system of the Kejriwal government under scanner.

He asked said that if the AAP MLA found any discrepancy, did he file a complaint in the matter before raising the issue on Wednesday.

Sachdeva said that an attempt is being made to divert people’s attention from the issues facing them.

“Instead of showing the copy of the complaint in the Assembly, Kejriwal’s MLA brought cash from his house which is quite ridiculous. Why didn’t Kejriwal go to the court if an attempt was made to buy his MLA,” Sachdeva asked.