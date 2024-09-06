AAP protests against BJP over arrest of Delhi MLA Amanatullah Khan

Protesters, assembled near the old AAP office on DDU Marg, were prevented from marching towards the BJP headquarters by police.

AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan detained by ED (Photo/ANI)

New Delhi: AAP held a protest near the BJP headquarters on DDU Marg on Friday against the arrest of party MLA Amanatullah Khan and other workers.

The protesters, assembled near the old AAP office on DDU Marg, were prevented from marching towards the BJP headquarters by police.

Barricades were also erected to stop the protesters.

Taking part in the protest, Khan’s wife Mariam alleged that her husband was framed in a “false” case.

AAP MLAs, including Dilip Pandey and Kuldeep Kumar, also joined the protest.

Khan, the AAP’s Okhla MLA, was arrested earlier this week by the Enforcement Directorate in a money-laundering case related to recruitment in the Delhi Waqf Board during his tenure as its chairman.

