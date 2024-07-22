AAP thanks SC for imposing interim stay on UP orders for eateries

New Delhi: The AAP on Monday thanked the Supreme Court for imposing an interim stay on the “anti-Dalit” directives passed by the Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand governments that eateries along the Kanwar Yatra route must display names of owners.

“BJP (Bharatiya Janata Party) is an anti-Dalit party. In the recent Lok Sabha polls, one of the objectives of the BJP was to end reservation. Why were they giving the slogan of 400 paar? Dalits across the country voted against the BJP. To take their revenge against Dalits, the BJP governments are giving such orders,” Delhi minister Atishi said during a press conference here.

The Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand governments had issued orders, asking eateries on the Kanwar Yatra route to display names of owners.

Besides them, the BJP-ruled Ujjain Municipal Corporation had directed shop owners to display their names and mobile numbers outside their establishments in the ancient city.

“There was a belief among Hindus that one should not consume food in a Dalit household but in today’s time, such beliefs are ending. All political parties should work to end such beliefs,” Atishi said.

“When BJP governments give such orders to display caste and surname, it means it was being done so that kanwar yatris do not have food at Dalit-operated eateries. I thank the Supreme Court for staying this anti-Dalit order,” the AAP leader added.

A bench of Justices Hrishikesh Roy and S V N Bhatti on Monday issued notices to the Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, and Madhya Pradesh governments while seeking their replies on the pleas challenging the directive.

The top court was hearing pleas filed by the NGO Association of Protection of Civil Rights, TMC MP Mahua Moitra, and others challenging the directive.