AAP to distribute jailed Sanjay Singh’s letter to UP voters soon

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Sanjay Singh (File photo/ANI)

Lucknow: The Uttar Pradesh unit of the Aam Aadmi Party will soon distribute pamphlets containing a message by MP Sanjay Singh, currently in jail under ED custody on charges of money laundering in the Delhi Liquor Policy case.

The party said it will be organising a massive protest in Uttar Pradesh on October 21 and another one in Delhi on October 27.

AAP’s Lucknow district president Shekhar Dikshit said that in his message, Singh will tell the people of UP why he was arrested by the Modi government.

“My crime is only this that I raised the voice of people, revealed details about the Modi-Adani corruption. I have raised the voice of farmers, youth, employees, Dalits, destitute from the road to Parliament, without fear,” the pamphlet says.

Calling Singh’s arrest unconstitutional, Dikshit said that he was arrested without even a summon.

“Enforcement Directorate is working under the pressure of BJP. It has been BJP’s habit to get ED to arrest Opposition leaders where it knows it will not be getting any votes. Singh had been highlighting the corruption of Modi and Adani for several months and had even given the ED proof of the corruption but no action was taken against them,” he said.

