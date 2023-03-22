AAP to launch ‘Modi Hatao, Desh Bachao’ campaign with eye on LS polls

New Delhi: Sounding the poll bugle for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, the Aam Aadmi Party said it will kickstart a ‘Modi Hatao, Desh Bachao’ (Remove Modi, Save the Nation) campaign from the Jantar Mantar here on Thursday.

The party will hold a public meeting which will be attended by Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and his Punjab counterpart Bhagwant Mann, AAP leader and city Environment Minister Gopal Rai said on Wednesday.

“Party workers and supporters from all over the country will gather for the meeting to be held on the martyrdom day of the country’s great freedom fighters Shaheed Bhagat Singh, Rajguru and Sukhdev. Aam Aadmi Party will start a ‘Modi Hatao, Desh Bachao’ campaign during this meeting,” Rai said at a press conference.

The announcement comes a day after posters reading “Modi Hatao, Desh Bachao” appeared on walls and electricity poles across the national capital. With the Delhi Police arresting six people and registering 49 FIRs in connection with the posters, Rai said Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scared.

“The prime minister is getting scared because of slogans like ‘Remove Modi, Save the Country’ being written on walls. Now the voice of the people of the country will not be suppressed by FIRs and arrests by police,” he said.

Rai said the country was facing grave danger. “The country got a Constitution, democracy, parliamentary system, Election Commission, independent agencies and a judiciary after a long struggle by freedom fighters. But after 75 years of independence, the freedom, democracy and the Constitution, which were achieved on the strength of those freedom fighters, are facing danger. Undeclared dictatorship has been implemented in this country,” he said.