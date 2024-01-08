AAP’s Rajya Sabha candidates Maliwal, N D Gupta, Sanjay Singh file nominations

AAP has renominated ND Gupta and jailed party leader Sanjay Singh for their second terms.

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Neha Khan  |   Published: 8th January 2024 2:41 pm IST
DCW issues notice to NMC over illegal training for conversion therapy of LGBTQIA+
Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) chief Swati Maliwal

New Delhi: The Aam Aadmi Party’s candidates for the January 19 Rajya Sabha elections former Delhi Commission for Women chief Swati Maliwal, N D Gupta and Sanjay Singh filed their nominations here on Monday, officials said.

Subhan Bakery Instagram

The six-year term of Sanjay Singh, Sushil Kumar Gupta and N D Gupta ends on January 27. Maliwal’s name has been nominated by the party to replace Sushil Gupta.

AAP has renominated ND Gupta and jailed party leader Sanjay Singh for their second terms.

MS Education Academy
Also Read
Excise policy scam: Delhi HC asks ED to respond to AAP MP Sanjay Singh’s bail plea

The officials said Maliwal, ND Gupta and Singh filed their nominations at the Delhi transport commissioner’s office in Civil Lines.

The election, if necessary, to fill up the three vacancies will be held on January 19. The last date for filing nominations is January 9 while the scrutiny of nominations will take place on January 10. The last date for the withdrawal of candidatures is January 12.

Maliwal resigned as the DCW chairperson after AAP fielded her as its Rajya Sabha candidate on Friday.

Tags
Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Neha Khan  |   Published: 8th January 2024 2:41 pm IST

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest News updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button