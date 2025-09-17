Abandoned bodies of women found at different locations in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Two gruesome discoveries of women’s bodies in separate locations of the city have set alarm bells ringing and raised safety issues. One body was found at Cherlapally railway station, and another under a bridge at Kismatpura within the police station limits of Rajendranagar.

In the Cherlapally railway terminal, panic gripped the area on Tuesday, September 16, after auto drivers smelled something awful emanating from a gunny bag kept beside the north entrance car park. When police opened it, they discovered the decomposed body of a woman aged 35-40 years, dressed in a red saree, with ropes binding her hands and feet. The body was transported to Gandhi Hospital for a post-mortem.

CCTV footage showed that a man arrived at the station in a car on Monday at 11:45 am with two bags, including a gunny bag and sat in the parking area until 1:45 pm. He then proceeded to Platform 4, switched his clothes, and boarded a train to Agartala from Platform 5 at 3:50 pm. The police believe he had left behind the gunny bag and then escaped. Rachakonda Crime Wing DCP Arvind Babu, ACP Venkat Reddy of Kushaiguda and other officials visited the spot.

Naked body of woman found in Kismatpura

In the second case from the same day, people found the naked body of a woman under a bridge near Kismatpura and reported it to the Rajendranagar police. According to local reports, the body is believed to be that of a 25-30-year-old woman and was dumped near a toddy compound. Police believe that she was sexually assaulted before she was murdered.

The victim had reportedly hired an auto rickshaw to Kismatpura and consumed toddy before she disappeared. Police are examining CCTV records to confirm her activities and determine the perpetrators.

Both cases are being investigated by police officials who are expediting the search operations to locate the accused in the cases.