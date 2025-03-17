Abaya-clad woman breaks barriers as construction worker

Hyderabad: Breaking all social barriers, a 40-year-old Abaya-clad woman from Errakunta in the far southern side of Hyderabad city is now working as a woman construction worker.

Parveen Begum, a resident of Noorinagar in Errakunta, works at construction sites assisting the mason or co-workers in carrying loads of bricks and sand.

A native of Achampet mandal of Nagarkurnool district in Telangana, Parveen got married to a mason Pasha, who is a native of Mahabubnagar district. Pasha worked as a mason until a few years back when he fell ill and got confined to his house.

“Managing household expenses is important for us. Otherwise, we have to die of hunger. I decided to go out and stand at the labour adda at Jahangirabad. People who know my husband started taking me to construction worksites and helped me a lot. I used to assist my husband earlier and the experience helps me now,” Parveen Begum told Siasat.com

Two children of Parveen are studying in a school at Mamidipally. “My in-laws are not financially strong. After my husband fell sick, the onus of running the household expenses fell on me. At any cost I have to work for my family,” she exclaimed.

While heading to work Parveen, wears the burqa and stands at the labour adda alongside women from other communities. “I guess, I am the only Muslim woman in the city who is heading to labour adda. I don’t feel ashamed, as I wear burqas and stand in a public place. Depending on the work site environment I decide whether to remove the burkha or not. Other women workers understand my plight and help me out with work,” Parveen explains.

Before heading to labour adda, Parveen explored other alternatives. “I tried working in a factory at Katedan or Bandlaguda, the wages they pay are very low. I cannot manage it because I have to pay house rent, food expenses and then medical expenses for my husband. So I finally decided to do construction work,” she said.

Parveen also needs to take care of her parents who migrated to the city from Mahabubnagar. “We are two sisters and no one to take care of our parents. So I asked them to shift to the city, my father worked as a mason and now due to age-related issues can’t work. Due to their blessings, I can do something and feed my family. I don’t consider them any burden even during hard times,” she said.

Work is not guaranteed every day. “Sometimes you get work, other days we spend a few hours at the labour adda and return home. So the best thing I learnt is to save some money for the rainy day,” she added.

The determination of the lady is a lesson for the people who make excuses for work and depend on donations.