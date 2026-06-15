Abdu Rozik exposes truth behind his Bigg Boss 16 earnings

Abdu claimed that his former management team took away the money he made from several projects, including Bigg Boss 16

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A young boy and a man posing together at an indoor event, smiling and dressed in stylish attire.
Abdu Rozik and Salman Khan (Instagram)

Mumbai: Tajikistani singer and social media personality Abdu Rozik, who won hearts during his stint on Bigg Boss 16 in 2022, made a shocking claim about his time on the Salman Khan-hosted reality show. In a recent interview, Abdu alleged that he never received the payment he earned from the show.

Speaking on the House of Zen podcast, Abdu claimed that his former management team took away the money he made from several projects, including Bigg Boss 16. “In this world, people don’t care about you. I worked with them for three or four years. They helped me grow, but the money from the shows I did, they took it. Imagine, I didn’t get paid a single dollar for Bigg Boss. They scammed me badly. They took everything.” he said.

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Abdu Rozik’s Bigg Boss 16 earnings

Reports had earlier suggested that Abdu charged around Rs 2.5 lakh to Rs 3 lakh per week for the show and earned approximately Rs 30-36 lakh during his 12-week stay in the house.

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Despite his fame, Abdu said people often misunderstand his financial situation. He revealed that he does not own a house or a car and urged others to be careful about whom they trust professionally.

However, Abdu shared that his bond with Salman Khan remains unchanged. Calling the superstar “family,” he said, “Salman Khan is like a brother and a teacher. I learn so much from him.”

Abdu’s innocence, cheerful personality and close friendship with Salman Khan made him one of the most loved contestants of Bigg Boss 16.

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Amena Rasti is a journalist from Hyderabad. She works as an editor at Entertainment & Lifestyle desk at Siasat.com. She loves to weave stories on Tollywood, Bollywood, Television, Lifestyle and… More »
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