Abdu Rozik joins ‘Most Searched People On Google 2022’, see top 10

Mumbai: Abdu Rozik is one of the most-loved Bigg Boss 16 contestants with very less haters. The 19-year-old’s gameplay is being loved by millions, with the hashtags “BBKing Abdu” and “Abdu Rules Big Boss 16” trending all over Twitter. His singing and mimicry keep the viewers entertained. Even host Salman Khan praised Abdu for showcasing his real personality on national television.

Bigg Boss 16 contestant Abdu Rozik (Twitter)

Most Searched People In Google India 2022 List

Now, Abdu Rozik has added another feather to his hat by carving his name in the list of ‘Most Searched Personalities On Google In 2022’. As 2023 is almost here, Google has released its top search results for the year 2022 across various categories. India’s current favorite Abdu has made it to the list of the top 10 and he has been ranked seventh. Here’s the top 10 list

Here’s the complete list:

Nupur Sharma Droupadi Murmu Rishi Sunak Lalit Modi Sushmita Sen Anjali Arora Abdu Rozik Eknath Shinde Pravin Tambe Amber Heard

More About Abdu Rozik

Abdu Rozik gained immense fame after he was announced as the first confirmed contestant of Bigg Boss 16. He is considered the smallest singer in the world hailing from Tajikistan. Abdu’s story from rags to riches stuns you. He has 6.3 million Instagram followers and also has a YouTube channel called Avlod Media, which has over 5,80,000 subscribers.

Abdu Rozik (Instagram)

For the unversed, Abdu was diagnosed with a growth hormone deficiency ‘rickets’ in childhood, and due to his family’s financial problems, they couldn’t get him treated, which eventually led to his height getting stagnant at a young age. He braved all the odds and has become a global sensation now!

Speaking about his work front, Abdu Rozik will be seen next in a Salman Khan film Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan after coming out of Bigg Boss 16.