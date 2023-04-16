Abdu Rozik set to visit Hyderabad, when and where?

Mumbai: There’s no way you haven’t heard of Abdu Rozik if you’re a frequent social media user. Tajik singer and internet sensation is set to take India by storm with his electrifying music, mouth-watering burgers, and iconic fashion sense.

For his fans, Abdu’s city tour of India promises to be an unforgettable experience. He will begin his journey in Pune on April 29th, then travel to Hyderabad on the 2nd and 3rd of May, Kerala on the 4th and 5th of May, and Chennai on the 5th, 6th, and 7th of May. The highlight of his tour will undoubtedly be his performance in Mumbai from May 8th to 14th. Abdu’s visit to Mumbai coincides with the launch of his burger restaurant, ‘Burgiir,’ which is sure to get people talking. Abdu’s restaurant will be a hit with Mumbai’s foodies, offering a one-of-a-kind dining experience with delicious food and a dash of glamour.

“More details about his Hyderabad visit are yet to be disclosed.”

Abdu’s music is known for fusing Eastern and Western styles, and his concerts are both a visual and auditory treat. His concerts are known for creating an electric atmosphere that leaves his fans wanting more. Abdu’s music crosses language barriers and has universal appeal, making him a global sensation.

Abdu is a fashion icon as well as a music icon. His distinct sense of style has earned him a large social media following. Fans can expect a visual treat at his concerts as he puts his own spin on fashion trends.

Abdu’s India tour, which will combine music, food, and lifestyle, is set to be an unforgettable experience. He’s already generating a lot of buzz among his fans on social media, and his concerts will almost certainly be sold out. So mark your calendars and prepare to be wowed by Abdu Rozik’s unique style and charm as he tours India.