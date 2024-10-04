Abdullah Al Qurafi, Muhammad Barhaji named permanent Imams of Prophet’s mosque

Saudi Arabia’s King Salman, the custodian of the two holy mosques on Thursday, October 3 appointed Sheikh Abdullah Al Qurafi and Sheikh Muhammad Barhaji as permanent Imams of the sacred mosque Masjid An Nabawi also called Prophet’s Mosque located in Madinah.

This mosque holds profound historical and spiritual significance as it is the burial place of Prophet Muhammad. The holy site welcomes millions of pilgrims during the Haj and Umrah seasons.

Pertinently, the Imam is called a Muslim religious leader who leads prayers in a mosque, teaches the Quran, and provides religious guidance. Imams have vital roles in addressing Muslim worshippers as well as improving the spiritual feel within the mosque.

In addition to these appointments, Sheikh Badr Al Turki and Sheikh Waleed Shamshaan have been appointed as permanent Imams of Masjid Al Haram which is the Grand Mosque in Makkah.

