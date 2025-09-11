Abdullah Residency faces demolition over encroachment claims in Meerut

In the aftermath of UP energy minister Somendra Tomar’s allegations that Abdullah Residency in Meerut was being sold exclusively to Muslims and had a mosque built inside, partial demolition was carried out at the housing project.

The following day, a complaint was filed by Sandeep Kumar, a junior engineer from the Uttar Pradesh Housing and Development Board. He alleged the developers had encroached upon a 12-metre-wide road outside the building.

The district magistrate constituted a three-member team that inspected the site and discovered that 300 square meters of land had been encroached upon, Maktoob Media reported.

District officials defended the demolition as action against illegal construction, while the builders alleged it was ‘bulldozer justice,’ discriminately targeting Muslims.

Abhishek Tiwari, one of the committee members who inspected Abdullah Residency project, said no mosque was found inside the complex. “However, encroachment was identified, and the structure was demolished. A report has been submitted to the District Magistrate, and further action will be taken by higher authorities,” he said.

A case was registered under sections 329(3) (punishment for criminal trespass), 126(2) (wrongful restraint), and 132 (assaulting or using criminal force to a public servant to prevent or deter them from discharging their lawful duty) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

Tomar is a BJP leader who represents the Meerut South constituency. He stressed that development in Meerut cannot be restricted to any one community.

Abdullah Residency is being developed by retired Major General Javed Iqbal and Noida-based builder Mahendra Gupta on Hapur Road.

Strongly refuting the claims, Iqbal’s brother, Abid, stated that the project was inclusive and open to all buyers irrespective of religion. “We are businessmen and can sell property to anyone who pays, without interfering in their religious affiliations,” he said.

Abid also rejected reports about a mosque being built inside the complex, saying, “There are already many mosques in nearby areas. But not inside Abdullah Residency. We have only constructed the complex as per the approved plan under the RERA Act, 2016.”

AIMIM Uttar Pradesh president, Shaukat Ali, accused the BJP-led state government of communalising the issue.

“BJP and RSS are deliberately fueling divisions between Hindus and Muslims. After the Babri Masjid, there is genuine fear in the community. Even the Ram Mandir stands on land that was encroached,” he said. “These people simply place a stone and declare it a holy site. The reality is that 90 percent of temples in Uttar Pradesh are built on illegal land.”