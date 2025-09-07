UP minister alleges housing society only for minorities, builders deny

Abdullah Residency, an upcoming housing society project in Meerut, has come under scrutiny after Uttar Pradesh Minister of State for Energy Somendra Tomar on Sunday, September 7, alleged that homes were allotted to only Muslims and a mosque was being built within the premises.

Tomar, who also represents the Meerut South constituency, said a case has been registered against the builders. “Action will be taken based on the facts that come forth following the investigation,” he told local reports.

He stressed that development in Meerut cannot be restricted to any one community.

The project, which is currently under construction on Hapur Road, is being developed by retired Major General Javed Iqbal and Mahendra Gupta of Noida. Iqbal’s brother, Abid, denied Tomar’s allegation saying the project has no religious restrictions on buyers.

“We are businessmen. We are ready to sell houses to anyone who pays for them,” he said.

Abid also rejected reports about a mosque being built inside the complex, saying there are already several mosques in the surrounding localities, including Zakir Colony, Dhabai Nagar, and Sector 12, but none within Abdullah Residency itself.

In a similar case, a township project in Mumbai’s Karjat came under fire for advertising itself as a halal lifestyle community, catered solely for Muslims.

The advertisement sparked controversy after Priyank Kanoongo, a serving member of the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) and affiliated with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), posted the promotional video on his X account on September 1.

Calling the advertisement “poison,” he urged the Maharashtra government to send a legal notice to the builders.