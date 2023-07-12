Abhishek aka Fukra Insaan’s remuneration for Bigg Boss OTT 2

Mumbai: Popular YouTuber Abhishek Malhan aka Fukra Insaan, has emerged as one of the most talked-about contestants in Bigg Boss OTT 2. With his unique personality and strategic gameplay, he has captured the attention of fans and viewers alike, becoming a fan favorite within a short span of time.

As the show enters its fourth week, fans are not only loving Abhishek’s game but also curious about his earnings, as reports suggest he is charging a whopping amount per week.

Let’s have a look at Abhishek’s impressive earnings that he has accumulated over the past three weeks.

Bigg Boss OTT 2 contestant Abhishek Malhan aka Fukra Insaan (Instagram)

Abhishek Malhan Bigg Boss OTT 2 Remuneration

According to a report in Filmibeat, Abhishek is charging around Rs 30K per day, which means his pay per week is around Rs 2.1L! Well, well, we are not surprised considering his huge popularity on YouTube and social media platforms.

Bigg Boss OTT 2 is currently in its week 4, so for past three weeks, his total earnings stands at somewhere around Rs 6.3L.

Stay tuned to Siasat.com for more interesting scoops and updates on BB OTT 2.