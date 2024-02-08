Abhishek Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai fight almost everyday!

Mumbai: Bollywood’s power couple Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai have been in the spotlight lately, but not for their usual acting prowess or impeccable fashion sense. Instead, rumors of a potential divorce have been circulating online. While there is no official confirmation, it is being said that their marriage has been hit by a rough patch.

And now, one old interview of Aishwarya where she spoke about she and Abhishek fight almost every day.

In one of her past interviews, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan admitted that she and Abhishek used to argue every day. Couples, who were in a fling with each other before exchanging their vows appeared together on screen for several films such as Dhoom 2 (2006), Guru (2007), and Raavan (2010). During a July 2010 interview with Vogue India, when Aishwarya was asked about the regularity of arguments in their marriage she replied promptly ‘Oh every day.’

Abhishek, on the other hand, clarified “But they’re more like arguments rather than fights. They are not serious; they are healthy. It would be very boring otherwise.” His lightheartedness regarding their rifts also showed a bit of normalcy in this star-studded relationship.

Abhishek jokingly noted that he usually initiates the process of apologizing and getting back together; “Women don’t make-up!” However, we have a law—”we don’t sleep on an argument.”

For past one year, rumours of Abhishek and Aishwarya’s separation have been doing rounds on internet. While the couple has not officially addressed the speculations, netizens have been quick to connect the dots and share videos and pictures online, pointing to what they perceive as unusual behaviour from Bachchans.

As the rumour mill continues to churn, the Bachchan family has not issued any official statements regarding the alleged marital discord.