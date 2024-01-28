Salman Khan’s comment on Aishwarya, Abhishek’s marriage goes viral

Mumbai: Bollywood couple Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan have been making headlines a lot lately due to the rumours about their separation. It is being said that their marriage has been hit by a rough patch.

The news of Aishwarya staying separately with her daughter Aaradhya Bachchan went viral on social media and it became a cause for concern among netizens about their relationship. In 2007, the two walked down the aisle in Mumbai.

And now, Salman Khan’s rare and old comment about Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s marriage has crawled back onto the internet and it is going viral on social media again.

In 2010, Salman confessed his happiness about Aishwarya marrying Abhishek. Salman had been on Aapki Adalat show saying that many years have passed and she is somebody’s wife.

He also mentioned that he is glad she married Abhishek and he believes that Abhishek is a great man.

That’s called ‘respecting your ex’, and that’s why my respect for him is all the more…! #SalmanKhan 🥰 pic.twitter.com/OEcX4hyxE6 — Samina Shaikh (@saminaUFshaikh) January 23, 2024

The snippet from the interview has been getting a lot of coverage because of Bachchan family feud rumours.

However, Aishwarya and Abhishek have not commented anything on their rumoured separation yet.