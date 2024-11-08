Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai’s reunion on cards

Mumbai: After months of rumors about a possible separation between Abhishek and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Bollywood fans have been hit with a fresh twist. Despite the ongoing gossip, there’s now talk within the industry of a potential on-screen reunion for the couple — one that might just happen under the direction of acclaimed filmmaker Mani Ratnam.

Abhishek, Aishwarya’s movie on cards?

The latest industry buzz suggests that Mani Ratnam, who previously directed Abhishek and Aishwarya in Guru and Raavan, may have found the perfect story to reunite the iconic duo. Ratnam’s 2007 film Guru was a turning point, marking one of their best collaborations on screen, just as the two were about to get married in real life. Audiences loved the chemistry they brought to the film, and Ratnam’s vision played a major role in highlighting their connection.

If this project with Ratnam goes ahead, it could be a powerful statement about the couple’s enduring bond and mutual respect as professionals. Aishwarya recently starred in Ratnam’s Ponniyin Selvan series, earning praise for her performance, and fans are eager to see her in another compelling role, especially one alongside Abhishek. Abhishek, too, has often expressed his admiration for Ratnam, crediting him as a significant influence in his career.

A new chapter amid divorce rumors

In recent months, rumors about trouble in their marriage picked up as Abhishek and Aishwarya made separate public appearances, with social media hints adding fuel to the fire. But the news of this project has brought a sense of excitement. If this film moves forward, it might just quiet the whispers of trouble.