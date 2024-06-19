Abhishek Bachchan buys 6 new homes: Report

Mumbai: In a recent development that has created quite a buzz in the real estate and entertainment industries, Bollywood actor Abhishek Bachchan has reportedly acquired six luxurious apartments in Mumbai’s suburban area of Borivali.

According to reports, the properties are located in the modern and upscale residential complex called Rudra Heights. Each of the six apartments has state-of-the-art amenities, spacious layouts, and stunning views of the city skyline. The total area of these apartments is about 7,500 square feet. Each unit includes three bedrooms, a large living area, a modular kitchen, and multiple balconies. The entire transaction cost Rs 15 crore, showing the actor’s growing interest in real estate investments.

Abhishek’s Real Estate Portfolio

This new purchase adds to Abhishek Bachchan’s impressive real estate collection. The actor, known for his performances in movies like “Guru” and “Dostana,” has a sharp eye for property investments. Over the years, he has made several high-value real estate deals, including properties in Mumbai, Delhi, and abroad.

While there has been no official statement from Abhishek Bachchan regarding the purpose of this purchase, industry insiders speculate that the apartments might be intended as a long-term investment or for rental purposes. Given the actor’s business acumen and strategic investments, it’s likely that he sees significant potential in the growing real estate market of Borivali.

Abhishek’s recent purchase is a reflection of the ongoing real estate boom in Mumbai. Despite the economic challenges posed by the pandemic, the city’s real estate market has shown remarkable resilience and growth. High-net-worth individuals, including celebrities and business tycoons, continue to invest in premium properties, driving demand and prices upwards.