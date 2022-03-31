Abhishek Bachchan creates history by screening ‘Dasvi’ first time in Agra Central Jail

New Delhi: While wrapping the shoot for ‘Dasvi’ in Agra Central Jail last year, actor Abhishek Bachchan promised to hold an exclusive screening at the location for the inmates, and now, the actor has proved true to his word.

Team ‘Dasvi’, including Abhishek as well as co-stars Yami Gautam, Nimrat Kaur and director Tushar Jalota returned to the city to screen Dasvi for 2,000 prisoners.

The grand set-up saw senior officials welcome the cast and crew of the upcoming film, which tells the story of Ganga Ram Chaudhary (Abhishek), an “anpadh, corrupt and dil se desi” politician who finds a “nayi chunauti” in prison: education.

(Image Source: ANI)

Nimrat plays the role of Bimla Devi, Chaudhary’s wife who has now taken over his Chief Minister seat while he is in jail. Yami marks her presence as IPS officer Jyoti Deswal.

Abhishek took to his social media and shared a heartfelt note on fulfilling his promise.

He wrote, “A promise is a promise!! Last night I managed to fulfil a commitment I made a year ago. The first screening of our film #Dasvi held for the guards and inmates of Agra Central Jail. We shot the film here. Their reactions are memories I will remember and cherish for a lifetime.”

In the clip uploaded on his Instagram handle, Abhishek can be seen taking a nostalgic stroll around the jail, reminiscing on many memorable moments, excitedly showing some members of the media where he shot the ‘Macha Macha’ song and other important scenes.

Junior Bachchan also donated an assortment of books for the inmates to enjoy at the library.

Sources close to the crew reveal that the inmates were humbled by the actor’s thoughtful gestures. They fell in love with the film too, especially going gaga over Abhishek’s character.

Produced by Dinesh Vijan under his banner Maddock Films, Jio Studios, and Bake My Cake Films, ‘Dasvi’ will release on Netflix India and Jio Cinema on April 7.