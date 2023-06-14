Abhishek Banerjee counters PM’s remarks on ‘ancestral politics’ in Bengal

Kolkata: A day after Prime Minister Narendra Modi without naming anyone said the ‘ancestral politics’ in West Bengal was resulting into huge scam in recruitments for state government jobs here, Trinamool Congress’s national General Secretary Abhishek Banerjee said on Wednesday that he must “practice” what he “preaches”.

The Prime Minister on Tuesday while addressing virtually the ‘Rozgar Mela’ programme, said without naming West Bengal that “there is a state where there are rate-cards for every state government appointment”. “The picture that has evolved over the investigation on ‘cash for job’ in a particular state is really alarming. Every government job there has a rate card. From cleaning staff to clerks, rates are fixed for every post. One cannot get a job there without paying money,” the Prime Minister said.

Although the Prime Minister did not name any state his clear indication was towards West Bengal which is currently rocked by the central agencies’ investigation into the multi- crore recruitment scams in West Bengal.

Also Read School recruitment scam: Now ED summons Abhishek Banerjee for questioning on June 13

Soon after the Prime Minister’s comments went viral, Abhishek Banerjee came out with a Twitter message where he advised the Prime Minister to “practice” what he “preaches”.

“Respected PM@narendramodi Ji, Sometimes PEOPLE NEED TO TAKE THEIR OWN ADVICE, Please PRACTISE WHAT YOU PREACH!” he said in his Twitter message.”

Respected PM @narendramodi Ji,



Sometimes PEOPLE NEED TO TAKE THEIR OWN ADVICE, Please PRACTISE WHAT YOU PREACH! 🙏🏻 https://t.co/bysaBwbOwq pic.twitter.com/8gQVLZwH45 — Abhishek Banerjee (@abhishekaitc) June 13, 2023

With his message he attached a series of pictures of the top BJP leaders and their successful children in various fields.

Veteran Trinamool Congress leader and three-time party Lok Sabha member Saugata Roy too launched a scathing attack against the Prime Minister. “The Prime Minister’s comments prove to what level he can stoop to. I would like to ask the Prime Minister about the number of jobs that his confidante industrialists have provided,” Roy said.